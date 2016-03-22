FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CNOOC and Shell take final investment decision to expand petrochemical complex in China
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 22, 2016 / 9:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-CNOOC and Shell take final investment decision to expand petrochemical complex in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Cnooc Ltd

* China National Offshore Oil Corporation and Shell Nanhai announce final investment decision to expand CNOOC and Shell Petrochemical Co (CSPC) existing 50:50 joint venture (JV) in Huizhou

* CNOOC and Shell take final investment decision to expand petrochemical complex in Xhina

* Subject to regulatory approvals, cnooc and shell have agreed that cspc should take over cnooc’s ongoing project to build additional chemical facilities next to cspc’s petrochemical complex

* Shell will apply its proprietary OMEGA, SMPO and Polyols technologies to produce 150,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) of ethylene oxide, 480,000 tpa of ethylene glycol and 600,000 tpa of high quality polyols Source text: (go.shell.com/1UB9PlO) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.