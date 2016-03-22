FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Toshiba to B3 outlook negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Moody’s

* Strength of Toshiba’s core business operations, ability to manage high debt load significantly challenged and uncertain in the longer term

* Moody’s downgrades Toshiba to B3; outlook negative

* Negative outlook reflects continued concerns over co’s operating performance, execution risk involved in achieving business plan for FY 2017

* B3 rating incorporates an expectation that Toshiba will maintain support from its banks, such that it can maintain its solvency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [6502.T MCO.N] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

