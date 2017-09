March 22 (Reuters) - Reti Telematiche Italiane Spa

* FY total revenue 42.1 million euros ($47.26 million) versus 37.2 million euros a year ago

* FY net profit 3.4 million euros versus loss of 7.9 million euros a year ago

* Approves industrial plan 2016-2020

* Under industrial plan sees turnover of 71 million euros in 2019

* Under industrial plan sees ebitda of 27 million euros in 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8908 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)