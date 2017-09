March 22 (Reuters) - Johnston Press Plc CEO

* “We are seeing increasing stabilisation in print circulation”

* “Our target for cost cutting in 2016 is still 15-16 million pounds”

* “We do see further opportunities” for cost cutting initiatives

* “We have plans for ”i“ newspaper such as re-entering the northern Ireland market”

* "Post April, we are looking at active asset disposal"