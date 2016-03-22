FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Prometic Life Sciences confirms PBI-4050's positive effects on novel biomarkers in patients suffering from metabolic syndrome and Type 2 diabetes
March 22, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Prometic Life Sciences confirms PBI-4050's positive effects on novel biomarkers in patients suffering from metabolic syndrome and Type 2 diabetes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Prometic Life Sciences Inc

* Confirms PBI-4050’s positive effects on novel biomarkers in patients suffering from metabolic syndrome and Type 2 diabetes

* Statistically significant decrease in novel biomarkers associated with a high risk of cardiovascular events

* Results further support PBI-4050’s pharmacological activity and clinical benefits in patients

* PBI-4050 has demonstrated a “very good” safety and tolerability profile, with no drug-related serious adverse events Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

