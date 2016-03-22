BRIEF-Symantec launches $1 bln accelerated share repurchase transaction

March 22 (Reuters) - Symantec Corp

* Board declared a special dividend of $4.00 per share

* Launches $1 billion accelerated share repurchase transaction

* Announced next phase of $5.5 billion capital return program by launching a $1 billion accelerated share repurchase (asr) transaction

* Share repurchase and special dividend will be funded through combination of cash on hand and proceeds from $500 million silver lake investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)