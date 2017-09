March 22 (Reuters) - Pioneer Energy Services Corp

* Pioneer Energy Services Corp sees Q1 production services revenue to be down 19% to 24% from prior quarter versus prior guidance of down 10% to 15%

* Sees Q1 production services gross margin percentage to be 13% to 16% as compared to prior guidance of 15%-20%