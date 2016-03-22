FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Polish Getin plans restructuring to avoid bank tax
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 22, 2016 / 9:51 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Polish Getin plans restructuring to avoid bank tax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - GETIN NOBLE BANK :

* Getin Noble Bank, Poland’s sixth biggest lender, plans a 3-year restructuring program to avoid paying the bank tax, the lender’s chief executive officer Krzysztof Rosinski said on Tuesday.

* “The question when we will launch the program is of secondary importance. It only means that I will stop doing the monthly money transfer of 20 million zlotys,” Rosinski told a news conference referring to the bank tax.

* The CEO added that the bank tax imposed on lenders in February would cost it 240 million zlotys ($63.2 million) a year.

* Rosinski added that he expected some plan aimed at helping the holders of Swiss-franc denominated loans to be implemented, but its overall costs for the banks will not exceed 10 billion zlotys.

* Polish billionaire Leszek Czarnecki, who controls the bank, does not plan to sell it, the CEO also said. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7988 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.