BRIEF-Polish Getin plans restructuring to avoid bank tax

March 22 (Reuters) - GETIN NOBLE BANK :

* Getin Noble Bank, Poland’s sixth biggest lender, plans a 3-year restructuring program to avoid paying the bank tax, the lender’s chief executive officer Krzysztof Rosinski said on Tuesday.

* “The question when we will launch the program is of secondary importance. It only means that I will stop doing the monthly money transfer of 20 million zlotys,” Rosinski told a news conference referring to the bank tax.

* The CEO added that the bank tax imposed on lenders in February would cost it 240 million zlotys ($63.2 million) a year.

* Rosinski added that he expected some plan aimed at helping the holders of Swiss-franc denominated loans to be implemented, but its overall costs for the banks will not exceed 10 billion zlotys.

* Polish billionaire Leszek Czarnecki, who controls the bank, does not plan to sell it, the CEO also said. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7988 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)