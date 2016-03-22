FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Diana shipping announces Panamax vessels development
March 22, 2016 / 1:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Diana shipping announces Panamax vessels development

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Diana Shipping Inc

* Diana shipping inc. Announces developments related to the purchase of three Panamax vessels

* Aggregate purchase price of three Panamax vessels was reduced from us$39.8 million to us$39.265 million

* Signed term sheet for a term loan facility of up to us$25.755 million to finance entire acquisition cost of m/v infinity 9

* Consummation of purchase of m/v Manzoni is still subject to company obtaining bank financing from sellers’ existing lenders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

