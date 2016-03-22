FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ludwig Beck FY 2015 gross sales up at 158.6 mln euros
March 22, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ludwig Beck FY 2015 gross sales up at 158.6 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Ludwig Beck :

* FY gross sales in amount of 158.6 million euros ($177 million)in 2015, compared to 102.7 million euros in previous year

* FY consolidated net profit was at 15.2 million euros, compared to 6.7 million euros in previous year

* FY EBT amounted to 17.3 million euros (previous year: 9.5 mln euros)

* FY like-for-like gross sales were at 104.0 mln euros, which corresponds to an increase of 1.2 pct

* Will propose a dividend payment amounting to 0.75 euros per no-par share entitled to profit

* Expects 2016 sales at group level to be at 180 mln euros to 190 mln euros and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) at 8 mln to 9 mln euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

