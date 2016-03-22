FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FirstFarms FY EBIT swings to loss DKK 14.7 million
March 22, 2016 / 2:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-FirstFarms FY EBIT swings to loss DKK 14.7 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Firstfarms A/S :

* FY EBIT loss 14.7 million Danish crowns ($2.21 million) versus profit 19.2 million crowns year ago

* FY net sales 111.8 million crowns versus 125.0 million crowns year ago

* In 2016 expects an EBIT-result in level of 0 million crowns

* Sold quantity of milk has decreased by 2.4 million kg in 2015 compared to 2014

* Crop prices in 2016 are expected to be stabilised on par with realised prices in 2015

* In 2016 will continue to work with optimisation of operation, including reduction of uncertainty of cultivation in drought periods and expects an improved earning power Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6383 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

