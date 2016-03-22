BRIEF-Moody's says oil slump hurts states, provinces from Nigeria to Russia, Mexico to Canada

March 22 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* Moody‘s: oil slump hurts states and provinces from Nigeria to Russia, Mexico to Canada

* Report on analysis oil-dependent sub-sovereign borrowers found Nigerian states most reliant on oil for revenue, Mexico states least dependent

* Impact of oil slump on Russian states has been mitigated by an accompanying decline in the value of the rouble versus the us dollar

* Sustained fall in oil prices is hurting not only sovereign borrowers worldwide, but also state governments Source text: bit.ly/1U4Z0sg