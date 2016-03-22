BRIEF-Lumber Liquidators says unit enters into settlement agreement and release with State Of California Air Resources Board

March 22 (Reuters) - Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc

* Unit entered into a settlement agreement and release with state of California Air Resources Board

* Settlement agreement does not constitute an admission of any wrongdoing by LL, company or any other entity

* CARB has concluded its review with no formal finding of violation or admission of wrongdoing on part of company

* Agreement to resolve CARB inquiry relating to certain laminate flooring sourced from China sold in stores prior to may 2015

* Under terms of settlement agreement, co agreed to pay a total sum of $2.5 million upon execution of settlement agreement Source text - 1.usa.gov/1UClrFg Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)