BRIEF-U.S. FDA announces required safety labeling changes for IR opioid pain medications
#Healthcare
March 22, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-U.S. FDA announces required safety labeling changes for IR opioid pain medications

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration

* FDA is requiring a new boxed warning about the serious risks of misuse, abuse, addiction, overdose and death

* Enhanced warnings for immediate-release opioid pain medications related to risks of misuse, abuse, addiction, overdose and death

* New safety warnings also added to all prescription opioid medications to inform prescribers, patients of additional risks related to opioid use Source text (1.usa.gov/1MzXIhg) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

