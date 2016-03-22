FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Newcastle Gold and Catalyst Copper announce merger
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 22, 2016 / 4:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Newcastle Gold and Catalyst Copper announce merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Newcastle Gold Ltd :

* Prior to completion of business combination, stock options and warrants of catalyst will be exercised such that catalyst will have not less than c$3.75 million cash amounts

* Newcastle gold and catalyst copper announce merger to strengthen board and provide financial flexibility

* Newcastle will acquire all of outstanding common shares of catalyst in exchange for common shares of newcastle

* Exchange ratio will be such that outstanding shares of newcastle will be held 60%, by shareholders of newcastle and 40%, by shareholders of catalyst Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.