BRIEF-Saputo says about 230 employees will be impacted due to plant closures in Canada

March 22 (Reuters) - Saputo Inc :
* Saputo announces plant closures in Canada
* Current production will be integrated into other Saputo facilities
* In all, approximately 230 employees will be impacted
* Costs connected with closures will be recorded in Q4 of fiscal 2016
* Intends to add approximately $32 million in new fixed assets in other Saputo facilities over course of next two fiscal years
* Says costs connected with the closures will be approximately $23 million
* Annual savings after taxes should commence in fiscal 2017, gradually increase over next two fiscal years, reaching about $7 million in fiscal 2019
* Closures are scheduled in June 2016, August 2016 and December 2017 respectively
* Says will close three of its facilities in Canada, in Sydney (Nova Scotia), Princeville (Quebec) and Ottawa (Ontario)