BRIEF-Saputo says about 230 employees will be impacted due to plant closures in Canada
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
March 22, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Saputo says about 230 employees will be impacted due to plant closures in Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Saputo Inc :

* Saputo announces plant closures in Canada

* Current production will be integrated into other Saputo facilities

* In all, approximately 230 employees will be impacted

* Costs connected with closures will be recorded in Q4 of fiscal 2016

* Intends to add approximately $32 million in new fixed assets in other Saputo facilities over course of next two fiscal years

* Says costs connected with the closures will be approximately $23 million

* Annual savings after taxes should commence in fiscal 2017, gradually increase over next two fiscal years, reaching about $7 million in fiscal 2019

* Closures are scheduled in June 2016, August 2016 and December 2017 respectively

* Says will close three of its facilities in Canada, in Sydney (Nova Scotia), Princeville (Quebec) and Ottawa (Ontario) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

