BRIEF-Societe de la Tour Eiffel FY net profit jumps to 12.4 mln euros
March 22, 2016 / 5:31 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Societe de la Tour Eiffel FY net profit jumps to 12.4 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Societe de la Tour Eiffel SA :

* Reports FY portfolio value excluding transfer duties of 915.3 million euros ($1.03 billion) versus 765.1 million euros a year ago

* EPRA NNAV per share is 58.1 euros at Dec. 31, 2015 versus 58.2 euros at Dec 31. 2014

* FY rental income is 53.0 million euros versus 51.9 million euros a year ago

* FY EPRA financial occupancy rate is 89.7 percent versus 89.6 percent a year ago

* FY net income is 12.4 million euros versus 4.2 million euros a year ago

* Proposes FY dividend of 3.0 euros per share

* Says objective is to increase the value of its portfolio to 1.5 billion euros within 2 to 3 years

* Says in 2016 will be once again in line with a trend of significant growth in its cash flows Source text: bit.ly/1pxiclx Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8916 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

