BRIEF-MYR Group announces agreement with Engine Capital
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
March 22, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-MYR Group announces agreement with Engine Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - MYR Group Inc :

* MYR Group announces agreement with Engine Capital

* Under terms of agreement between MYR Group and Engine Capital, Engine Capital has agreed to customary standstill and voting commitments

* Says John Schauerman has been appointed to board, effective immediately

* With appointments, company’s board will be expanded to 11 directors, 10 of whom are independent

* Arnaud Ajdler, managing member of engine capital, will join board, effective immediately following 2016 annual meeting of stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

