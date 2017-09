March 22 (Reuters) - Quorum Health Corp :

* Expect net operating revenues for year ending Dec 31, 2016 to range from $2.2 billion to $2.3 billion

* Expect adjusted EBITDA for year ending Dec 31, 2016 to range from $265 million to $275 million