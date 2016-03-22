FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Natural Resource Partners unit amends certain credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Natural Resource Partners LP :

* In connection with such repayment, borrowing base under facility was reduced from $85.0 million to $75.0 million

* Unit also agreed with lenders that borrowing base will be reduced to $70.0 million on august 1, 2016

* Unit entered into an amendment to its reserve-based revolving credit facility and repaid $10.0 million thereunder

* Borrowing base will be further reduced to $50.0 million on October 1, 2016

* Next scheduled redetermination of borrowing base under facility will occur in November 2016 Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1Rxl1t2) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
