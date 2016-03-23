FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-SoCalGas statement on Court of Appeals stay order
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 23, 2016 / 2:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-SoCalGas statement on Court of Appeals stay order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Southern California Gas

* Southern California Gas - “Court stated county produced no evidence that indoor air quality presented a hazard”

* Southern California Gas - To continue to provide dedicated customer service to those residents who choose to stay relocated during stay period

* Southern California Gas - “Last week, Los Angeles superior court ruled to end Socalgas’ temporary relocation program this Friday, March 25 , 2016”

* Southern California Gas - On Tuesday, appeals court issued stay of trial court’s ruling through at least March 29 to allow time for parties to brief issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.