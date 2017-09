March 22 (Reuters) - Design Hotels AG :

* FY EBITDA increased by 12 percent to 1.939 million euros ($2.17 million)

* FY profit after tax of 1.120 million euros

* FY 2015 total sales up by about 11 percent to 16.878 million euros Source text - bit.ly/25jiZHm Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)