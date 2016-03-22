FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mitsui & Co. teamed with investors on a fund - Nikkei
March 22, 2016 / 5:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mitsui & Co. teamed with investors on a fund - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Mitsui & Co. has teamed with investors including a U.S. drug development contractor on a fund - Nikkei

* The fund will invest mainly in drugs in “phase III” clinical trials, the final stage of research before a drug goes to market - Nikkei

* Mitsui & Co contributed $150 mln to $866 mln development fund, with Quintiles and overseas investors such as pension funds putting up rest - Nikkei

* Novaquest Capital Management, a Mitsui affiliate created from Quintiles' fund management operations, will run the investment fund - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1ULeBMt) Further company coverage:

