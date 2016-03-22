FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-United airlines to waive change fees for customers rebooking travel to Brussels through Apr 1
March 22, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-United airlines to waive change fees for customers rebooking travel to Brussels through Apr 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - United Airlines

* Will waive change fees and any differences in fare for customers who choose to rebook their travel to brussels through april 1, 2016

* Canceling ua950 from washington dulles international airport,ua999 from newark liberty international airport to brussels this evening

* Airline also canceling its scheduled departures from brussels tomorrow to washington (ua951) and newark (ua998) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

