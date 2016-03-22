FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Air Methods to add Voce nominee Joseph Whitters as new independent director
March 22, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Air Methods to add Voce nominee Joseph Whitters as new independent director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Air Methods Corp

* Board has approved binding proposal to amend co’s certification of incorporation and bylaws to declassify board of directors

* Air methods will expand size of its board of directors and add voce nominee joseph whitters as a new independent director

* With addition of whitters, air methods board now includes 12 directors, 11 of whom are independent

* Pursuant to its agreement with air methods, voce has agreed to certain customary standstill and voting provisions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

