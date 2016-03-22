FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nasdaq enters into credit agreement for $400 mln loan facility
March 22, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nasdaq enters into credit agreement for $400 mln loan facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc

* On March 17, 2016, Nasdaq, Inc. entered into a credit agreement

* Credit agreement includes an option for Nasdaq to propose an increase in aggregate amount by up to $200 million

* Credit agreement matures, and all amounts outstanding thereunder will be due and payable in full, on November 25, 2019

* As of March 17, 2016, loans in an aggregate principal amount of $400 million were drawn under credit facility

* Credit agreement provides for a $400 million senior unsecured term loan facility Source text 1.usa.gov/1q0FQaq Further company coverage:

