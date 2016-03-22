FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P revises New Jersey outlook to negative from stable
March 22, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-S&P revises New Jersey outlook to negative from stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services

* New Jersey outlook revised to negative from stable on continued pension pressures

* Outlook revision reflects potential for New Jersey’s situation to worsen over next year or two based on current litigation, proposed legislation

* Affirmed ‘A’ rating on New Jersey’s GO bonds, ‘A-’ rating on state’s appropriation-backed debt

* Outlook revision reflects view of significant long-term pressures New Jersey is under, related to its post employment benefits Source text (bit.ly/1ULuMtf) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

