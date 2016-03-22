FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-U.S. Department of Transportation launched proceeding to award flights from U.S. to Tokyo's Haneda airport
March 22, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-U.S. Department of Transportation launched proceeding to award flights from U.S. to Tokyo's Haneda airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Department of Transportation:

* Launched proceeding to award flights from U.S. to Tokyo’s Haneda airport

* Also proposed to temporarily allocate 4 daytime Haneda opportunities to four airlines currently limited to providing nighttime U.S.-Haneda services

* Proposal would allow four U.S. carriers to temporarily use newly negotiated daytime Haneda rights

* Daytime flights would replace the carriers’ existing nighttime Haneda flights

* Tentatively allocated daytime Haneda rights to Hawaiian for service from Honolulu; and united for service from San Francisco

* Tentatively allocated daytime Haneda rights to American for service from los angeles; delta for service from los angeles

