FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nike expects reported revenue to grow at a high single digit rate in FY 2017 - Conf call
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 22, 2016 / 10:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nike expects reported revenue to grow at a high single digit rate in FY 2017 - Conf call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Nike Inc

* Expects currency neutral revenue to grow in the high single to low double-digit percentage range in FY 2017- Conf call

* Expects EPS to grow at a low teens percentage rate in FY 2017 - Conf call

* Sees Q4 gross margins “flat to slightly higher than last year” - Conf call

* Expects reported revenue to grow at a high single digit rate in FY 2017 - Conf call

* Says EPS growth will be more heavily weighted toward the back half of fiscal year 2017 - Conf call Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ramkumar Iyer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.