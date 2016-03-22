BRIEF-Nike expects reported revenue to grow at a high single digit rate in FY 2017 - Conf call

March 22 (Reuters) - Nike Inc

* Expects currency neutral revenue to grow in the high single to low double-digit percentage range in FY 2017- Conf call

* Expects EPS to grow at a low teens percentage rate in FY 2017 - Conf call

* Sees Q4 gross margins “flat to slightly higher than last year” - Conf call

* Expects reported revenue to grow at a high single digit rate in FY 2017 - Conf call

* Says EPS growth will be more heavily weighted toward the back half of fiscal year 2017 - Conf call