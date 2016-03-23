FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Twin Butte says uncertainty surrounding ability to continue as going concern
March 23, 2016 / 1:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Twin Butte says uncertainty surrounding ability to continue as going concern

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Twin Butte Energy Ltd :

* Within context of ongoing strategic alternatives process, there is uncertainty surrounding company’s ability to continue as a going concern

* Due to current pricing environment and lack of liquidity no development projects have or will be undertaken in Q1 2016

* Production is expected to continue to decline throughout year exiting in 10,000 boe/d range

* Have had to reduce staff counts and decrease compensation for everyone Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

