BRIEF-First Sensor FY sales rise to 137.7 million euros
#Office Equipment
March 23, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-First Sensor FY sales rise to 137.7 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - First Sensor AG :

* Consolidated result for year as a whole was negative at -1.5 million euros (previous year: +0.4 million euros) mainly due to extraordinary effects

* Says with incoming orders of 142.3 million euros, a new peak value was achieved in 2016

* Guidance 2016: sales 145-150 million euros, EBIT margin 5-6 pct

* FY sales rise to 137.7 million euros, sales forecast clearly exceeded

* FY EBITDA lower than expected at 11.4 million euros due to extraordinary effects

* Orders on hand in group increased by 4.3 million euros to 90.7 million euros at year-end (previous year: 86.4 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

