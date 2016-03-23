BRIEF-First Sensor FY sales rise to 137.7 million euros

March 23 (Reuters) - First Sensor AG :

* Consolidated result for year as a whole was negative at -1.5 million euros (previous year: +0.4 million euros) mainly due to extraordinary effects

* Says with incoming orders of 142.3 million euros, a new peak value was achieved in 2016

* Guidance 2016: sales 145-150 million euros, EBIT margin 5-6 pct

* FY sales rise to 137.7 million euros, sales forecast clearly exceeded

* FY EBITDA lower than expected at 11.4 million euros due to extraordinary effects

