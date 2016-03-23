FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fair Value Reit FY EBIT more than doubles to EUR 12.3 mln
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 23, 2016 / 6:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fair Value Reit FY EBIT more than doubles to EUR 12.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Fair Value Reit AG :

* EBIT more than doubled to 12.3 million euros ($13.78 million) in 2015

* Proposed dividend for 2014 of 0.25 euros per share (55 pct of FFO)

* FY group net profit of 6.6 million euros (previous year: group net loss of 47 thousand euros)

* FY funds from operations (EPRA result) increased by 45 pct to 6.4 million euros (previous year: 4.4 million euros)

* Target dividend for 2016 is 0.25 euros per share to all outstanding shares

* Expects funds from operations (FFO) in 2016 of 10.5 million euros to 10.8 million euros before non-controlling interests

* Proposes to distribute dividend of 0.25 euros for each share currently outstanding for FY 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8927 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.