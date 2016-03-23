BRIEF-Finlab FY 2015 prelim comprehensive income (IFRS) of EUR 15.4 mln

March 23 (Reuters) - Finlab AG :

* In 2015, finlab’s (preliminary) annual net profits under terms set forth by German Commercial Code (HGB) equaled 5.2 million euros ($223,740.00)(9.5 million euros in fiscal year 2014)

* Its (preliminary) comprehensive income as defined by IFRS equaled 15.4 million euros (10.5 million euros in fiscal year 2014), once again significantly surpassing previous year’s results

* Assumes that it will also generate positive results once again in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8939 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)