FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Finlab FY 2015 prelim comprehensive income (IFRS) of EUR 15.4 mln
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 23, 2016 / 8:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Finlab FY 2015 prelim comprehensive income (IFRS) of EUR 15.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Finlab AG :

* In 2015, finlab’s (preliminary) annual net profits under terms set forth by German Commercial Code (HGB) equaled 5.2 million euros ($223,740.00)(9.5 million euros in fiscal year 2014)

* Its (preliminary) comprehensive income as defined by IFRS equaled 15.4 million euros (10.5 million euros in fiscal year 2014), once again significantly surpassing previous year’s results

* Assumes that it will also generate positive results once again in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8939 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.