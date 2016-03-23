FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Leoni to cut jobs as part of wiring systems revamp
March 23, 2016 / 9:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Leoni to cut jobs as part of wiring systems revamp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Leoni

* Divisional chief says must cut jobs in wiring systems operations

* Divisional chief says especially romania is affected, but also other plants

* CEO says search for new cfo ongoing, process not finished yet

* CEO says long-term goal is 7 percent ebit margin, but don’t want to commit to next two, three, four years

* Division chief says talks with labour reps on job cuts ongoing, expects concrete numbers in 3 mths

* CEO says we assume that we can improve again in 2017 Further company coverage:

