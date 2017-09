March 23 (Reuters) - 2E Group AB :

* Acquires 20 pct of the ticket system provider Tickster

* Tickster has revenue of 20 million Swedish crowns ($2.42 million) and makes profit of 1.5 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.2573 Swedish crowns)