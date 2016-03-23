FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tinc Comm reports H2 net profit of 4.8 million euros
#Financials
March 23, 2016 / 6:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tinc Comm reports H2 net profit of 4.8 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Tinc Comm VA

* H2 net profit  4.8 million ($5.38 million) resulting in a year-to-date net profit over 2015 of  6.1 million or  8.5 million before one-off IPO related costs

* H2 net asset value (NAV) is at  152.3 million or  11.17 per share (versus  149.4 million or  10.96 per share on June 30, 2015)

* Confirms dividend target of  0.4675 per share over the full financial year ending June 30

* Says with both the portfolio FMV and the NAV of TINC increased, it is now well on track to exceed the full year forecasts of the IPO and deliver the projected dividend to our shareholders Source text: bit.ly/1MlyyIo Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8927 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
