BRIEF-Tinc Comm reports H2 net profit of 4.8 million euros

* H2 net profit  4.8 million ($5.38 million) resulting in a year-to-date net profit over 2015 of  6.1 million or  8.5 million before one-off IPO related costs

* H2 net asset value (NAV) is at  152.3 million or  11.17 per share (versus  149.4 million or  10.96 per share on June 30, 2015)

* Confirms dividend target of  0.4675 per share over the full financial year ending June 30

* Says with both the portfolio FMV and the NAV of TINC increased, it is now well on track to exceed the full year forecasts of the IPO and deliver the projected dividend to our shareholders