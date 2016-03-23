FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-LPKF sees 2016 revenue in range of EUR 100 mln - 120 mln
March 23, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

REFILE-BRIEF-LPKF sees 2016 revenue in range of EUR 100 mln - 120 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add headline to the brief.)

March 23 (Reuters) - Lpkf :

* FY revenue of 87.3 million euros ($97.70 million), met its most recent guidance (85 million euros - 90 million euros) at end of year

* In FY posted an operating result (EBIT) of -3.7 million euros

* From 2017, LPKF will once again aim for targets of average annual revenue growth of at least 10 percent and a double-digit EBIT margin

* Forecasts revenue in range of 100 million euros to 120 million euros for 2016

* Sees 2016 positive, single-digit percentage EBIT Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8936 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

