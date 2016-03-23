FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Game Digital posts higher than expected H2 adj EBITDA
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 23, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Game Digital posts higher than expected H2 adj EBITDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Game Digital Plc

* Roup results impacted by challenging UK market as previously announced; strong spanish performance with like-for-like sales up 16.1% on a local currency basis

* Interim dividend per share of 1.67 pence (£2.8 million) approved by board

* Trading in second half of year has been in line with our expectations and group expects to deliver a small, positive EBITDA for 27 week period ending 30 July 2016.

* Adjusted EBITDA of £33.1 million, ahead of c£30 million guidance provided in january (2015: £43.0 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.