BRIEF-William Hill sees lower 2016 operating profit
March 23, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-William Hill sees lower 2016 operating profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - William Hill Plc

* Broader William Hill Group continues to trade well and is overall in line with our internal expectations.

* First, from a regulatory perspective, we have seen an acceleration in number of time-outs and automatic self-exclusions over recent weeks and this is impacting level of actives across online business, particularly in gaming

* Second, gross win margins for online are 1.9 percentage points below expectations in period at 6.2%

* Now expect group’s operating profit 1 for 2016 to be in range of £260-280m, subject to normalised gross win margins in rest of year

* Confirms that it is in advanced discussions with a partner which would see it invest in openbet. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

