FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Delta Lloyd announces terms of its 650 mln euro rights issue
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 23, 2016 / 7:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Delta Lloyd announces terms of its 650 mln euro rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Delta Lloyd NV :

* Announces the terms of its 650 million euros ($726.8 million) rights issue

* Subscription price represents a 35.8 pct discount to theoretical ex-rights price (TERP), based on closing price of delta lloyd ordinary shares on Euronext in Amsterdam on March 21, 2016

* One for one rights issue of 227,567,943 new ordinary shares of Delta Lloyd at a subscription price of 2.85 euros per new ordinary share

* Rights exercise periods run from 09.00 CET on March 24, 2016, until 14.00 CET on April 7, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8943 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.