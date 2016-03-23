BRIEF-Delta Lloyd announces terms of its 650 mln euro rights issue

March 23 (Reuters) - Delta Lloyd NV :

* Announces the terms of its 650 million euros ($726.8 million) rights issue

* Subscription price represents a 35.8 pct discount to theoretical ex-rights price (TERP), based on closing price of delta lloyd ordinary shares on Euronext in Amsterdam on March 21, 2016

* One for one rights issue of 227,567,943 new ordinary shares of Delta Lloyd at a subscription price of 2.85 euros per new ordinary share

* Rights exercise periods run from 09.00 CET on March 24, 2016, until 14.00 CET on April 7, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8943 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)