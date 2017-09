March 23 (Reuters) - Morizon SA :

* Signs agreements to buy 100 percent of Finpack Sp. z o.o.

* To buy 32 percent of Finpack for 1.5 million zlotys ($394,063) and 68 percent stake in swap for company’s shares at 1.41 zlotys per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8065 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)