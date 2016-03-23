FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Paul Hartmann FY earnings after tax up 8.2 pct at EUR 84.8 mln
March 23, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Paul Hartmann AG :

* FY sales revenues rose by 4.2 pct to 1,941.0 million euros ($2.17 billion)

* FY EBIT improved at an even greater pace, namely by 8.4 pct to 132.7 million euros

* FY consolidated earnings after taxes also far exceeded the previous year’s figure, with a plus of 8.2 pct to 84.8 million euros

* To propose that the dividend per share be raised from 6.50 euros to 6.70 euros

* Carefully optimistic that in 2016 will achieve moderate growth in sales revenues and a slight rise in EBIT

* On the basis of organic growth plans to moderately improve the group's net financial position Source text - bit.ly/21GOExV Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8934 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

