BRIEF-Petrus Resources Q4 loss per share $1.04

March 23 (Reuters) - Petrus Resources Ltd :

* Total proved plus probable reserves increased from 40.6 mmboe in 2014 to 49.2 mmboe in 2015

* Production in Q4 averaged 8,172 boe per day, a decrease of 17 pct

* Says board of directors approved a base capital budget of $11.0 million for first half of 2016

* Production significantly impacted during the year as a result of third party pipeline restrictions which limited production

* Oil and natural gas revenue $20.5 million at Dec 31,2015 versus $22 million at Sept 30,2015

* Currently has hedges in place for about 65 pct of 2016 forecast production volumes, about 35 pct of its 2017 forecast production volumes

* Capital budget for first half of 2016 is expected to be funded with a portion of cash flow

* Petrus Resources Ltd qtrly loss per share $1.04