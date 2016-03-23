BRIEF-Quebec Regulator files charges against Amaya CEO David Baazov

March 23 (Reuters) - Autorité Des Marchés Financiers

* Amf is pursuing its investigation and may file other charges

* Charges against david baazov , benjamin ahdoot , yoel altman , diocles capital inc, sababa consulting inc., 2374879 ontario inc

* David baazov , president, ceo, board chairman and a significant shareholder of amaya inc., is facing five charges

* Filed penal proceedings consisting of 23 charges

* Files 23 charges against three individuals and three companies

* Benjamin ahdoot and yoel altman are facing, respectively, four and six charges Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)