BRIEF-Quebec Regulator files charges against Amaya CEO David Baazov
#Market News
March 23, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Quebec Regulator files charges against Amaya CEO David Baazov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Autorité Des Marchés Financiers

* Amf is pursuing its investigation and may file other charges

* Charges against david baazov , benjamin ahdoot , yoel altman , diocles capital inc, sababa consulting inc., 2374879 ontario inc

* David baazov , president, ceo, board chairman and a significant shareholder of amaya inc., is facing five charges

* Filed penal proceedings consisting of 23 charges

* Files 23 charges against three individuals and three companies

* Benjamin ahdoot and yoel altman are facing, respectively, four and six charges Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

