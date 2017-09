March 23 (Reuters) - Amaya Inc

* David Baazov issues statement in respect of AMF allegations

* CEO David Baazov - “Allegations are false and I intend to vigorously contest these accusations”

* David Baazov - committed to working with investor group and board to consummate a successful transaction to acquire Amaya Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)