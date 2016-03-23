FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Quantum Fuel files voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11
March 23, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Quantum Fuel files voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide Inc

* Files a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11

* Says company intends for Chapter 11 filing to enable it to seek an acquirer through an expeditious 363 sale process

* Obtained $6 million debtor-in-possession financing commitment to allow it to continue its operations uninterrupted

* Says financing commitment from Douglas Acquisitions LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

