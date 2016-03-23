FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Standard Chartered Bank Kenya reports FY profit before tax and exceptional items of 9.16 bln shillings
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 23, 2016 / 1:31 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Standard Chartered Bank Kenya reports FY profit before tax and exceptional items of 9.16 bln shillings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Ltd :

* FY 2015 group total interest income of 22.88 billion shillings versus 22.12 billion shillings year ago

* FY group profit before tax and exceptional items of 9.16 billion shillings versus 14.35 billion shillings last year

* FY group basic and diluted earnings per share of 19.97 shillings

* Recommends payment of final dividend for the year of 12.50 shillings, will be paid on or after 27 May 2016

* Recommends bonus issue in proportion of 1 new ordinary share for every 9 fully paid up ordinary shares Source: j.mp/1Rz5nDU Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.