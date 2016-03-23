FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pankl Racing Systems says Takeover Commission prohibits publication of tender document
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
March 23, 2016 / 3:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pankl Racing Systems says Takeover Commission prohibits publication of tender document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Pankl Racing Systems AG :

* Has been informed by Pierer Industrie AG that Takeover Commission with notification of 23 March 2016 has finally prohibited publication of tender document

* Takeover commission is of opinion that calculation of supplementary payment guarantee should be based on market price of securities offered in exchange on a specific date

* Due to final prohibition of publication of tender document, exchange offer must not be carried out Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

