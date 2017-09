March 23 (Reuters) - Einbecker Brauhaus AG :

* FY revenues 37.625 million euros ($42.02 million), net profit is 444 thousand euros compared to 333 thousand euros in the previous year, higher by 33.3 pct

* Dividend of 0.07 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8955 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)