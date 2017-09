March 23 (Reuters) - Brioschi Sviluppo Immobiliare SpA :

* FY net loss of 6.1 million euros ($6.81 million) versus loss of 5.0 million euros a year ago

* FY revenues from sales and services at 23.4 million euros versus 92.8 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8960 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)